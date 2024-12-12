REPORT: Rams Playoff Chances Skyrocket After Win Over Bills
The Los Angeles Rams are close to securing the NFC West title but must first beat a fiery San Francisco 49ers team that would like nothing more than to ruin the Rams' playoff hopes. The Rams are expecting a difficult battle on Thursday night.
Dan Treacy of The Sporting News recently released an updated outlook and playoff changes. The results were shocking.
"The Rams still trail the Seahawks by a game in the NFC West entering Week 15, but they control their own fate in the division," Treacy said. "Why? L.A. still plays the Seahawks again and would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with a win. It might not have to wait until Week 18, though. The Rams could actually finish up Week 15 as NFC West leaders with a win over the 49ers and a Seahawks loss to the [Green Bay] Packers, since L.A. would at least temporarily hold the tiebreaker over Seattle.
"The division is so close that the Rams wouldn't be able to rest even in that scenario. The [Arizona] Cardinals would have the chance to pull back within a game of the NFC West lead in that scenario, and they are favored to beat the Patriots on Sunday. The Rams would still be in a decent position with a loss as long as the Seahawks also lost on Sunday. A two-game Seattle lead, however, would put L.A. at serious risk of being eliminated before they can face off in Week 18."
Treacy noted that multiple teams will make a playoff push this season.
"Three teams will earn wild-card spots in the NFC, and the Rams only trail the Commanders by one game for the final spot," Treacy noted. Their best hope might be the NFC West, however. Because three of their final four games come against divisional opponents, a hot streak by the Rams would likely be enough to make them NFC West champions before they leap the Commanders in the wild-card race.
"Because the Rams and Commanders don't face each other this season, a head-to-head tiebreaker could come down to conference record. L.A. is only 4-5 against NFC opponents, while Washington is 5-3. Pulling even or ahead isn't impossible, but it's difficult — and if it does happen, it likely means the Rams played well enough to simply win the NFC West.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.