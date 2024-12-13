REPORT: Rams' Stafford Still Disrespected
When the Los Angeles Rams traded for Matthew Stafford, both the Rams and Stafford had one thing in mind and that was bringing a Super Bowl back to Los Angeles. That is exactly was Stafford and the Rams did in the 2021-2022 NFL season. The Rams won Super LVI.
Since the Rams Super Bowl run, the team missed the playoffs in 2023 and made the playoffs in 2024. This season the Rams have had a roller coaster of a season. The Rams started 1-4 with numerous key injuries to key players. Even with that the Rams still have a chance to make the playoffs with three games to go.
A big part of the Rams having a chance this season has been the quarterback play of Stafford.
Even with a Superbowl under his belt and success this season the disrespect is still out there for Stafford.
"Matthew Stafford spent12 years in Detroit, many of them with Calvin Johnson, some of them with Ndamukong Suh, he took Detroit three times to the playoffs and never won a playoff game," said Sports Analyst Chris Broussard on "First Things First." "I mean that team with Jim Caldwell, he was a good coach. They had some good pieces. It was not just a train wreck. He could not get them over the hump, or even close over the hump."
Fox Sports show "First Things First" was also discussing the better quarterback between Stafford and 49ers Brock Purdy.
"I do not think it is close," said Nick Wright. "I mean there is a Super Bowl win mix in there somewhere, I forget. But I do think that is a considering factor. I do think the raw talent and the physical characteristics there is no question about it and I also think that if Matthew Stafford was on the 49ers the three years, the Chiefs would not be in amid of a dynasty. I will tell you that much right now."
"They won the Super Bowl with one good receiver. The next year you included in that, Puka Nacua was in college and Cooper Kupp was hurt ... When he has had those guys, they [Rams] have been a Super Bowl caliber team at every moment."
