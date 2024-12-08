REPORT: Rams-Bills to Continue Interesting QB Trend
The Los Angeles Rams' matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday has the potential to be one of the most exciting games of all this weekend. Both teams have two of the most respected quarterbacks in the National Football League.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford are expected to put on a potentially high-scoring affair. Both quarterbacks are known for their ability to score in bunches.
There are many things that go into having success against the Bills, but few teams are able to make those things happen. At 10-2, the Bills are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the league, at 6-6, the Rams are one of the more inconsistent.
Sarah Barshop of ESPN believes the most significant story on the Rams' side of things heading into Sunday centers around the play of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Barshop credited Stafford, Allen, with a productive last three weeks.
"Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's 77 Total QBR in his past three games is the second best in the NFL in that span, second only to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, according to ESPN Research., Barshop said. "Stafford has eight passing touchdowns in his past three games, the second most in the NFL since Week 11. He hasn't thrown an interception in those three games"
The Rams will have to score enough points to keep up with the Bills. Or, the Rams' defense will have to step up and try to cool off Allen and the red-hot Bills offense.
This means Los Angeles must play a clean game, free of turnovers. They must also not get off to a slow start like they have in multiple games this season.
If the Rams get down early, the Bills have the firepower and the killer instinct to put them away early. Rams head coach Sean McVay, Stafford, and the Rams' offense to do their part.
Los Angeles must sustain drives and score touchdowns on Sunday, as slow starts and field goals likely will not work this week.
