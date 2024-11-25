REPORT: Rams' Season Takes Massive Blow
The Los Angeles Rams were already on the outside of the playoff standings looking in. Their blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles made their road to playoffs even more difficult.
Although the Rams entered the game as one of the hottest teams in the National Football League, so did the Eagles. The Rams had won four of their previous five games entering the matchup, and the Eagles had won six consecutive games.
After the two teams played each other on Sunday night, one is headed to the playoffs, and the other has a lot of work to do to make it happen.
Jason Katz of the Pro Football Network noted that the Rams’ unfortunate start, caused primarily by injuries, put them in an uphill battle to make the playoffs this season.
“The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2024 NFL season with lofty expectations,” Katz said. “But all-around struggles and a rash of key injuries led to a surprising 1-4 start for Sean McVay and Co. However, the Rams have looked like a different team following their Week 6 bye, reviving their playoff hopes.
“Then, they hit a roadblock in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s take a look at the Rams’ updated playoff chances and scenarios after their Sunday Night Football loss."
Katz noted that the Rams' playoff chances dropped significantly. That number likely would have been considerably higher had they beaten the Eagles Sunday night.
"After all the Sunday games in Week 12, the Los Angeles Rams are 5-6 and now have a 14.1% chance to make the playoffs," Katz said.
Despite their four wins over the previous five weeks, the Rams desperately needed to beat the Miami Dolphins and the Eagles. Those two losses, in addition to their 1-4 start to the season, may be enough to derail any legitimate playoff hopes the Rams had left.
Luckily for the Rams, the NFC West is still up for grabs, and the winner automatically advances to the playoffs. With plenty of games remaining and a tight division race, it may not be pretty, but the Rams' playoff hopes are not dead yet.
