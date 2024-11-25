REPORT: Takeaways from Rams' Blowout Loss to the Eagles
The Rams have been among the most inconsistent teams in the National Football League this season. While that has primarily been because of injuries, they have failed to be more consistent after multiple players returned from injury.
The inconsistency cost the Rams a chance to establish themselves at the top of the NFC West firmly. Instead, the Rams now must figure out how to win as many games as possible down the stretch, which may prove to be a difficult task for them.
Sarah Barshop of ESPN noted how the Rams looked like a different team than what took the field against the New England Patriots last week. While there is a vast difference between the Patriots and the Eagles, the Rams still did not look the same this week as they did last week.
“A week after scoring 28 points against the Patriots, the Rams struggled to finish drives, going 2-for-4 in the red zone and 0-for-8 on third down,” Barshop said. “After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter for the second time this season, the Rams had minus-6 yards in the second quarter, which was their fewest in any quarter since 2019, according to ESPN Research. The Rams are running out of time to find that consistency but are a game out of first place in the NFC West.”
Barshop noted that the Rams’ biggest misstep was their gameplan to stop running back Saquon Barkley. The veteran running back had a career day against the Rams on Sunday night.
“The Rams' run defense, which entered the game ranked 22nd in DVOA, knew this would be a challenge,” Barshop said. “The Eagles running back finished with 255 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and four catches for 47 yards."
Barshop pointed out that the Rams failed to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford. To make matters worse, the Rams' offensive line performed completely differently than it did last week, again pointing to the unit's lack of consistency.
“Matthew Stafford needs better protection,” Barshop said. “The offensive line has been a challenge all season for the Rams, mostly because of injury. But a week after Stafford was not sacked by the Patriots, he was sacked five times and hit 11 by the Eagles. The Rams are hopeful they will get right tackle Rob Havenstein back from an ankle injury, perhaps by Week 14 against the [New Orleans] Saints. "
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.