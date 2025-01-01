REPORT: Will the Rams Finish the Regular Season with a Win?
After beating the Arizona Cardinals and getting help from other teams around the league, the Los Angeles Rams are officially NFC West champions. They have gone 9-2 over the previous 11 games and now have one more regular season game before the postseason begins.
The Rams' matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday is still a critical game, as no team wants to go into the playoffs with their most recent game being a loss. The Rams are no different and will aim to finish the regular season strong.
There was a chance the Rams and Seahawks would face off for the NFC West title, but that is no longer the case. Still, both teams undoubtedly want to win the matchup.
Bill Bender of the Sporting News recently released his prediction for every game in Week 18. He predicts the Rams will continue their winning ways and beat the Seahawks by a score of 21-20
"The Rams can clinch a No. 3 seed here, and how they play it might hinge on what the Buccaneers do in the early game against the Saints," Bender said. "That makes it tough for bettors here, but we will go with the assumption the Rams look to secure that No. 3 seed and continue to build momentum around a five-game win streak. Los Angeles has allowed 10 points or less in its past three games."
Rams head coach Sean McVay noted that he has considered the numerous possibilities for the Rams' upcoming Wild Card game. The Rams could face one of multiple teams in the first round, but that will not be determined until after Week 18's slate of games.
“I think you look at it and subconsciously, I think you think what might happen," McVay said. "I think that's why a lot of people lose betting on NFL games. I think the more you learn, the more you realize man, you just never know. To say that you don't subconsciously handicap that or say that should work in our favor, I think that would be not accurate. It's why you watch the games and see.”
