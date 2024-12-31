REPORT: Are Rams This Season's Cinderella Story?
The Los Angeles Rams just keep winning. It has been what they needed to do from their poor start to the season, and that is all they have done since their bye week. As the season is nearing a close, and the Rams have clawed back to first place in the division, are they this years underdog run?
The Rams started their season only winning one game through their first five. Since the bye week, the Rams have only lost twice. From the bottom of the barrel so to say in the NFC West division to the top of the food chain once more, it may have been destiny for this team to be on the run they are on.
When the team needed a player to step up while down in the dumps, the return of Puka Nacua has played well for the Rams down the stretch. Nacua has become one of the more versatile threats on offense for the Rams this season, and none of their run would have been possible without his play.
Rams veteran Cooper Kupp's return has also played well for the teams success. Now leaning toward more of a backup role, as Nacua and other receivers are thriving, Kupp's leadership has shown on how these Rams go about their business on game day.
Starting as the underdogs to begin the season, their narrative has not changed. After Week 17's Sunday Night game, the Rams are headed to the playoffs as NFC West division champions, but are they still being overlooked as a true contender?
The Seattle Seahawks were a thorn in the Rams side all season, and sat as their biggest threat to take away the Rams playoff dreams. Set to play each other in the final game of the regular season, the Rams and Seahawks should be one for the ages.
Returns for the Rams, most recently in tight end Tyler Higbee have come at the right time, as veterans look to lead the team on offense and the young defense learns from their mistakes. It has been seen this season that when the Rams are locked in, they are seemingly unbeatable, but as of late, the offense has gone cold.
Averaging 21.8 points on their five game winning streak, since their shootout victory against the Buffalo Bills, the Rams have averaged 14.6 points, yet have walked away victorious. As every Cinderella story needs something to go their way, the Rams have gotten lucky to sneak away with low scoring victories.
While their chase for that playoff spot, in what seemed improbable to begin the season, has been completed, the Rams journey may have just begun.
