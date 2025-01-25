Rob Havenstein Continues to Be A Pillar of the Rams Success
Outside of guard, it has been a long-held personal belief that right tackle is the most disrespected position on the football field.
The position does not get paid the same money as their counterpart on the left despite oftentimes facing more challenging pass rushers, NFL franchises believe moving left tackles to right is a breeze, and while the offensive line are unsung heroes, the right tackle position is only talked about when the player playing the position gives up a sack or makes a mistake.
Perhaps that's why when people outside of the Rams and their fanbase speak about the team and their successes, Havenstein's name rarely comes up despite him being one of three players to have been with Sean McVay throughout his tenure with the team.
While Havenstein is an older player and may be thinking of hanging up his cleats, should he come back, he will be a primary reason the Rams will find success in 2026.
McVay spoke about Havenstein on Tuesday saying “I talked to him quickly on Monday or whatever day that was. It all kind of blends together. I'll get a chance to speak with Rob. I think Rob should be so proud of himself with what he did this past year. I know he missed a couple games, but the difference between when he was in the lineup versus when he wasn't, the impact that he had with the way that… It’s been really fun to watch him evolve into the leader and the man that he is and how he positively impacts and influences change in a good way. He loves football. I thought he played really productive as well this year. I thought there was an edge.
"There was toughness and there was a production reflected in both protection and the run game. I thought when he was in the lineup, it wasn't by coincidence that Kevin Dotson played his best games as well. I'm damn proud of Rob and what he’s done. We will talk and we'll see where he's at, what he's looking at. When you really talk about those guys like Matthew, Cooper, Rob Havenstein and Tyler Higbee, three of those four guys I've been with for eight years," McVay continued.
"They've been incredibly important to us in a handful of ways. This was the fourth year with Matthew. But those guys being those veteran leaders and modeling the way and what they've meant day in and day out, it’s been really cool. Rob was awesome this year. It was fun to see. I think when you put so much into something, that’s why it takes so much out of you. When you come up a little bit short or when the journey ends a little bit sooner than what you want…but I know this about Rob, I know this about myself and everybody else that we're talking about, they'll put themselves out there all over again because even though it's hard and these feelings kind of suck, it's all worth it.”
Havenstein has nothing left to accomplish as a professional. He's made generational money, he has won a Super Bowl, and he has started every game he's played in. He is on the final year of his contract so if he does return for 2025, it would be surprising if he plays after that but one last hoorah with the Rams could be the piece that brings home the Lombardi.
