How Sean McVay Sold Davante Adams on Joining the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams entered the offseason determined to improve their team after a narrow playoff loss this past postseason. After battling back from a 1-4 start, the Rams secured a home playoff game after winning six of their last eight regular season games.
The Rams rode a productive second half of the season to a division title and playoff win before losing to a better team. However, Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have been active this offseason, trying to improve the Rams' roster.
Los Angeles has already made a few additions after freeing up money by restructuring Matthew Stafford's contract. The extra money paved the way for the Rams to sign Davante Adams, among other moves this offseason. McVay was a pivotal part of the process.
The veteran wide receiver, who played for the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets last season, joins the most stable franchise he has been a part of since leaving the Green Bay Packers after the 2021-22 season. His joining the Rams should be mutually beneficial.
"There were a lot of different things that already appealed, and honestly, coming into it and knowing that this may be a thing that I would be a free agent is already something that was on my radar. After speaking with a couple of players, Sean, and a couple of the other personnel, it was clear that this was where I needed to be," Adams said.
"[The Rams were] definitely the most eager organization to reach out, whether it was the understanding of contracts or understanding of where I am in my game. Obviously, having an opportunity to play with [QB] Matthew [Stafford] is a heck of an opportunity. I can't wait to get started with that and the rest of the team, too.
Adams noted that after spending the past three seasons with NFL cellar dwellers, he is happy to be playing for a championship contender again.
"Being able to be with a contender at this point in my career is something I've been waiting for a while now. I've been putting the work in to make it happen, but now we got it. It's exciting," Adams said.
