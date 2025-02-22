Should the Rams Pursue Linebacker Depth in Free Agency?
The Los Angeles Ram's biggest identity last season was their defensive prowess, especially in the playoffs. They saw major contributions from players all over their defense, but one thing they struggled with was defending the run.
It was their Achilles heel all season long. Now, the team is in a weird place where it's not clear who the starting quarterback will be for next season. However, something they can do despite this lack of clarity is shore up their defense and make sure that's taken care of.
Their defense was great, but an area they can look to improve is their linebackers. They saw an amazing year from Christian Rozeboom, but he'll be entering free agency, so it should be their priority to resign him as soon as they can.
However, there are other places they can look as well. For example, Cody Barton of the Denver Broncos will be entering free agency, and the Rams can target him for a cheap deal. In 2024, he had 1.5 sacks, 106 total tackles, and two interceptions.
He's a bit older, as he'll be 29, but he's an experienced inside linebacker who has shown his versatility throughout his career. Specifically, if they want to find help plugging up the run, his 6'2" frame, alongside his 237 pounds, would effectively cover any gaps in a run scheme.
Another player they could target is Devin White, as he'll be entering free agency from the Houston Texans. He spent most of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His stint with the Texans was short-lived, as he got injured and was only able to play seven games for them.
His numbers weren't great this year, but he's a former first-round pick. The Rams would be a superb place for him to rebound his career and be surrounded by an excellent defensive cast. Playing alongside players like Jared Verse or Braden Fiske would bring less attention to him, allowing him to wreak havoc.
He's 27, so while he's a bit older, he still has time to gel with this defense and contribute to the Rams' long-term future.
