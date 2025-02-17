Should the Rams Trade Matthew Stafford to the Steelers?
The Los Angeles Rams have been subject to a lot of rumors this off-season. Once they announced they were looking to trade away Cooper Kupp, a cacophony of trade destinations and speculation as to why they wanted to trade him so aggressively began to ring out throughout the sports world.
In the middle of all that noise was Matthew Stafford, and his gripes with the front office letting go of one of his best playmakers so easily. The machinations of the off-season began to whir, and after his family added fuel to the fire, the rumors around Stafford's future with the team began to circulate.
There have been many connections between the New York Giants and Stafford, and a potential trade that might occur. However, recently on X, I saw a trade package for Stafford that I think is worth talking about. The trade includes Stafford being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a pick swap and two second-round picks.
I like the specification of this post because it's under the pretense that the Rams and Stafford can't agree on a new deal. The Rams shouldn't be looking to trade Stafford; he gives them their best chance at Super Bowl contention and deserves to retire a Ram after all he's done for the city of Los Angeles.
If the trade is inevitable, this is one of the better trade packages LA can ask for. They move up in the draft, which means they have better odds at selecting a prospect they're in love with. With the draft history of GM Les Snead, I'd feel confident about those second-round picks turning into valuable players for the Rams.
Likewise, this trade is optimal for LA as it sends Stafford to a contender that could take them over the top, which is better than sending him to a rebuilding team like the Giants. I would think that if they trade Stafford away, it'll be done with some decency.
Moving up five spots in the draft may not seem like a whole lot, but it could enable the Rams to take away a receiver from teams who would've drafted them like the Los Angeles Chargers or Houston Texans.
