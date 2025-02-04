Should Rams Go After Super Bowl Winning LB in Free Agency?
During CBS Sports analyst Jordan Dijani's recent release detailing a free agent each team should prioritize this offseason, he believes the Rams' need for a linebacker should be addressed with a massive signing.
He suggests the Rams go after two-time Super Bowl champion Nick Bolton. Bolton, who is attempting to go after his third Super Bowl on Sunday, is one of the brightest linebackers in the NFL. His abilities and his communication skills have made him one of the most valuable pieces on the Chiefs defense.
Dijani wrote of Bolton and the Rams "The Rams have a talented defensive front with Braden Fiske,Jared Verse, Byron Young etc. Now, they need a veteran inside backer to fly around at the second level. That's Nick Bolton. He's averaged over eight tackles per game over 57 contests, recorded a career-high three sacks in 2024 and even made a case for Super Bowl MVP a couple years ago when he had a scoop-and-score vs. the Eagles. Bolton's talent and leadership is needed in L.A. "
Dijani is absolutely correct in his evaluation. Bolton has the ball skills, fundamentals, and physicality to elevate an already burgeoning Rams defense and Bolton's potential partnership with Omar Speights could be what Spieghts needs to take his game to an All-Pro level.
As of writing, outside any practice squad players who signed a future contract, Speights is the only off-ball linebacker on the roster but thus lies the problem. Bolton is the best linebacker in the 2025 free agency class and I'm not so sure he isn't the best player in the class period.
The problem is that he's going to cost at least 100 million dollars. Once the 49ers reset the linebacker market with Fred Warner, elite linebackers were going to cost at least 15 million per season. Roquan Smith holds the record for the biggest linebacker contract in NFL history at five years/ 100 million and that was signed back in 2023.
Bolton will have his fair amount of suitors and the Rams are not in a position to acquire his services. He costs too much, the team has no depth at the position, and have other pressing needs they have to address.
