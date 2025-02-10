Should Rams Trade For Deebo Samuel?
Considering the impending exit of Cooper Kupp, should the Rams consider a shocking move for disgruntled 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel? No.
And it's not the hard of a decision. Samuel costs too much and provided too little. Simple economics. Samuel is entering the final year of his deal, a deal that would cost the Rams nearly 15.8 million dollars on the cap and the 49ers in their unbridled brilliance have added multiple void years, potentially affecting the Rams' ability to conduct business down the road.
Samuel for lack of a better term has been a term obliterator during the 2024 season. His play was awful, his public presence with the media was detrimental to the team, he was involved in a physical altercation with a teammate and his latest trade request signifies that he could become a locker room cancer.
Samuel is a good player but it is unclear whether 2025 was the product of a poor 49ers team or if this is the beginning of the tail end of his career. That's a truth the Rams can not afford to wait and find out.
Plus it's the 49ers. Considering Samuel's importance to the success of the Shanahan administration, the 49ers are not going to let him go for cheap to their NFC West rival. Especially considering the on-field battles between Shanahan and Sean McVay along with their shared history.
Let's get real about the Deebo Samuel situation. The 49ers were going to get rid of him sooner rather than later. They made no secret of their intention to get rid of him. They signed Brandon Aiyuk to a nine-figure extension, they extended Jauan Jennings just enough that his third contract would come as soon as Samuel's is off the books and the team selected WR Ricky Pearsall with their first-round pick despite having multiple holes in their defense and on their offensive line.
With the money owed to Christian McCaffery -- and trust McCaffery is not on the trading block -- there is none left for Samuel. Shanahan has his guys and when you look at pictures from Christian McCaffery's wedding, it paints a clear picture. Whoever was photographed is getting paid and Samuel is not one of them. He's out with the 49ers and he should not find an in with the Rams.
