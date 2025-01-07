Should Rams Veteran QB Backup Get Playing Time in the Playoffs?
The Los Angeles Rams concluded their season in bleak fashion, losing to their division rivals in the Seattle Seahawks, as they march to the playoffs. Set to play the Minnesota Vikings at home to begin their playoff journey, could veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo land another opportunity to help LA chase a Super Bowl championship?
Garoppolo only played in one game for the Rams this season, and it was in Week 18. Not missing a beat, Garoppolo threw for 334 passing yards in 27 completions. He also ended with a quarterback rating of 48.2 and threw two touchdowns.
While the Rams were unable to hold on for the victory, Garoppolo proved to be ready for whatever got thrown his way. Garoppolo showed he was prepared regardless of not getting any action in weeks prior. While Matthew Stafford has led the charge all season, Garoppolo's contributions could add development for the squad.
Garoppolo has some experience when it comes to the playoffs. Playing in six playoff games for the San Fransisco 49ers, Garoppolo has totaled 962 passing yards in 80 completions. Averaging 7.3 yards per pass in the playoffs, the Rams may have another ace hidden up their sleeves should anything happen to Stafford.
Garoppolo's experience, should he play for the Rams, could only help the team. Garoppolo's experience in both his career and playoff games could help boost the motivation and goal oriented style of these young Rams as they try to chase down another ring.
In his career, Garoppolo has totaled 15,828 passing yards in 1,304 completions. Playing in 82 games in his career, Garoppolo knows a thing or two on what it takes to win. With Garoppolo and Stafford, two veterans that make Hall of Fame cases picking each others brains, opponents could run into a brick wall if they are set to go toe to toe with Los Angeles.
While only playing in eight games over his last two seasons, Garoppolo may not be ready for the most intense type of competition the playoffs bring, given the Rams fell short to Seattle with him manning the ship. After the Vikings lost the NFC North division, the Rams will need to put their best foot forward when it comes to landing victories.
