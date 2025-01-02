Should Stunning QB Trade Option Surface for Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams currently have Matthew Stafford at quarterback, which is all well and good for now. Stafford has been decent this year and was good enough for the Rams to win the NFC West.
However, Los Angeles may have to think about filling Stafford's shoes sooner rather than later.
Let's face it: Stafford is 36 years old, and his play has been declining throughout the second half of the season. More specifically, he has struggled the past several weeks.
As a matter of fact, the Rams have not broken the 20-point barrier in any of their last three games, and much of that is due to Stafford simply not playing well.
Los Angeles must seriously consider exploring some other options this coming offseason, as Stafford has just two years remaining on his deal. There is also a chance that he is not a starting-caliber signal-caller by 2026.
The Rams could pursue a quarterback on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, but they may also want to consider taking another route: trading for Minnesota Vikings youngster J.J. McCarthy.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently reported that the Vikings fully intend on trying to re-sign Sam Darnold in free agency, which would put McCarthy—Minnesota's first-round pick from last spring—between a rock and a hard place.
Darnold is still just 27 years old, so if the Vikings do retain him, it would almost surely be on a long-term deal. Why would he stay otherwise?
If that occurs, it instantly makes McCarthy expendable, and the Rams would represent a sleeper destination for the former Michigan Wolverines star.
Of course, we don't know exactly how much Sean McVay likes McCarthy. After all, the 21-year-old had his fair share of detractors last year, even after leading Michigan to a national championship.
But given how well McVay has worked with quarterbacks throughout his NFL tenure, you have to think that he would relish the opportunity to cultivate McCarthy.
It might cost Los Angeles a substantial amount of draft capital, particularly considering that the Vikings traded up just to select McCarthy last April. Plus, it's not like Minnesota has to trade McCarthy even if it re-signs Darnold, as he has under team control through 2028.
That being said, there is no question that McCarthy would represent a very intriguing option for a Rams squad that is going to need a new quarterback sooner than you may think.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE