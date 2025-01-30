Should The NFL Create Annual AFC-NFC Regional Rivalries?
In the current NFL, each team plays 17 games in an 18-week season. They play six divisional games, breeding natural rivalries while playing four games against a division in the opposing conference on a rotating cycle. In their seven remaining games, the teams play one opposing conference opponent and six opponents in the same conference.
For example, in the 2024 season, the Rams played their three NFC West divisional rivals twice. They also played the AFC North, picking up wins against the Patriots, Jets, and Bills. On top of that, they played the Las Vegas Raiders as their addition AFC verses NFC game.
While the Raiders represent a regional opponent, that isn't always the case in the NFL. The thought about creating natural interconference annual rivalries came about after former Rams OC Liam Coen became the head coach of the Jaguars and due to the events surrounding his hiring, there is now a rivalry brewing between the Jaguars and his former employer, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The problem is that the teams are set to play each other every four years unless they get the one interconference game slot.
Despite a natural rivalry between two teams in the same state, they've only played against each other eight total times in NFL history. That needs to change. Despite sharing a stadium, the Chargers and Rams do not play each other often.
Intensity drives interest in the product and rivalries drive intensity. With that being said, the NFL should make that extra game for interconference rivalries and to promote it, those games should be played on the same weekend. The matchups are as followed.
Los Angeles Rams Vs Los Angeles Chargers
San Francisco 49ers Vs Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals Vs Kansas City Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks Vs Denver Broncos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Atlanta Falcons Vs Miami Dolphins
Carolina Panthers Vs New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints Vs Tennessee Titans
Dallas Cowboys Vs Houston Texans
New York Giants Vs New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles Vs Pittsburg Steelers
Washington Commanders Vs Baltimore Ravens
Minnesota Vikings Vs Cincinnati Bengals
Green Bay Packers Vs Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears Vs Indianapolis Colts
Detroit Lions Vs Cleveland Browns
