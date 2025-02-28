BREAKING: Rams Re-Sign Essential Member of Offensive Line
The Los Angeles Rams have just resigned their left tackle, Alaric Jackson, to a multi-year deal. This comes after much anticipation for him to hit the free agency market as the 26-year-old was coveted as a premier offensive lineman free agent.
The Rams don't even allow other teams to get the chance at Jackson as they sign him on with 35 million dollars guaranteed. He was touted as one of the most vital players to resign this off-season, and the Rams have successfully secured him onto the team.
Jackson has been on the team since four years ago, so it's nice to see some continuity on the offensive line. He won a ring with the Rams, and this new deal gives him the potential to win another. The Rams will surely remain competitive for the next three years.
This is especially the case after the Rams and Matthew Stafford agreed on a restructured contract, which keeps him on the team after months of speculation. Jackson will work alongside Steve Avila and Beaux Limmer to protect Stafford.
This deal comes after the Rams allowed Jonah Jackson to seek a trade, which might mean they still have opportunities to seek out more help on the offensive line. Now that the Rams have taken care of the two most glaring issues so far this off-season, what's next for the team?
They still have to find a trade partner for Cooper Kupp, which could be weeks away. There has been no update regarding any progress made by the Rams. Now that they have their left tackle position secured, does that rule out the possibility of them using their first-round pick on an offensive lineman?
This could open a path for them to draft a wide receiver, who could be Kupp's replacement. Similarly, they could look to secure their tight end of the future, as this draft class has two top prospects that project to be amazing in the NFL: Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland.
This was a great move all around for the Rams and puts them in a good spot for the rest of the offseason. They can breathe easy knowing that they're putting themselves in the best position for success by holding onto their franchise quarterback and keeping personnel around to protect him.
