Social Media Reacts to Rams Retaining Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams have finally come to terms with Matthew Stafford and his reconstructed contract. What was once a question mark is now an exclamation point, as the Rams are back in the Super Bowl bubble with Stafford around. How did social media react to this news?
Puka Nacua was very excited, as shown in this hilarious video he posted on X. Now that Stafford is for sure back with the team, Nacua is set to have a historic season with the departure of Cooper Kupp imminent.
With Stafford back in Los Angeles, the Rams feel comfortable running it back. Every year, Stafford and Sean McVay are paired together, they are borderline Super Bowl contenders. With some tweaks to their roster, they are sure to make it back to the Super Bowl in 2026.
It's true that if the Rams wanted to avoid a rebuild, retaining Stafford was their top priority. Alongside his reconstructed deal, they also gave Alaric Jackson a three-year deal to stay with the team. This was huge as he was one of the most coveted free-agent offensive linemen, and now he can stay to protect Stafford.
If Stafford is able to win one more ring with the Rams, this tweet may very well be true. Kurt Warner is widely regarded as the best quarterback in Rams history, due to his prolific playstyle and the fact that he won the Rams their very first ring.
He was the leader of 'The Greatest Show on Turf' and his story to get to that point is very inspiring, but if Stafford retires with two rings, he'll be the best quarterback in Rams history. Not only will his story also be inspiring from all his years with the Detroit Lions, but he'll have won these Super Bowls at an older age, which makes them even more impressive.
Despite his age, Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. More than that as well, it's clear he's found a home in Los Angeles. It's reported that he took less money just to stay with the team, and it's pretty clear that he'll retire a Ram legend.
