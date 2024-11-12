Social Media Explodes After Rams' Loss to the Dolphins
The Los Angeles Rams entered Monday night's game on a three-game win streak. A win against the Miami Dolphins would have put the Rams on the heels of the Arizona Cardinals for first place in the NFC West.
However, the opposite would be the case as the Rams fell behind early.
The Rams won the toss and deferred, giving the Dolphins the ball first. The Dolphins got off to a fast start, marching the ball right down the field for a five-play, 70-yard touchdown drive
A Matthew Stafford interception led to a Dolphins field goal, putting Miami up 10-0. Stafford had struggled until that point, completing eight of his 10 passes for 28 yards. He was sacked twice in the first quarter alone.
The Dolphins would get the ball back after a quick, five-play drive by the Rams that ended in a punt. However, Christian Rozeboom intercepted Tagovailoa just two plays into the Dolphins' next drive.
The Rams fumbled it on the first play of the next drive, giving the ball back to the Dolphins just short of midfield. Still, the Dolphins fumbled the ball a few plays later, giving the Rams the ball back outside the red zone.
The Rams could not make much out of the opportunity and would settle for a field goal.
The Rams went into halftime down 10-6 after a drive at the end of the second quarter ended in a 55-yard field goal.
The Rams moved the ball down the field on their first drive of the second half before a high snap lost a chunk of yards, knocking the Rams out of range for an easy field goal.
However, they would eventually kick and miss a field goal, giving the Dolphins the ball at midfield. Miami would score a touchdown six plays later, making the score 17-6.
The Rams would not score any points in the third quarter. The two teams traded field goals early in the fourth quarter. However, the Rams would answer the Dolphins' fourth-quarter field goal with another drive that ended in a field goal, with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter to push the score to 20-13.
The Dolphins added another field goal late in the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession game. Miami would go on to win 23-12.
The Rams scored a field goal with under a minute left to go. An unsuccessful onside kick effectively ended the game, with the Dolphins leaving victorious by a score of 23-15.
