Surprise Team Could be Interested in Rams' Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams began the offseason by letting veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp know they planned on trading him. They could be making another change to their offense this offseason as quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team try to work things out with his contract.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports believes the Pittsburgh Steelers should be the first team to contact the Rams regarding potentially trading for Stafford. Dajani noted that "the veteran signal-caller technically has two more years remaining on his contract, but there is just $4 million guaranteed of his $49.6 million cap hit. Then, in 2026, there are no guarantees in the contract."
While it has been reported that Stafford is likely to return to the Rams, Dajani notes anything is possible until things are made official. "The thing is, you can't rule out the possibility these upcoming negotiations go poorly," Dajani said. "Stafford would become one of the most intriguing quarterbacks on the market should the Rams make him available.
"The Rams will either have to find a way to give their quarterback more guaranteed money or consider trading him to an interested team and starting over at the most important position in football.
Dajani noted that a Steelers team desperate to win a playoff game for the first time in nearly a decade could be willing to trade a reasonable cost for an experienced quarterback who is still playing at a relatively high level.
"The Steelers may be preparing for another reset of their quarterback room, as both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are looking for new deals," Dajani said. "Things aren't exactly peachy in Pittsburgh right now. No one cares that Mike Tomlin hasn't registered a losing season in 18 straight years with the Steelers because Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff game since 2016."
While plenty of teams should have a legitimate interest in Stafford, should the Rams become open to moving him, it is still hard to imagine the Rams trading Stafford when they were so close to moving on to the NFC Championship this season. The Rams need to improve and switch some things up, but Stafford should be off-limits.
