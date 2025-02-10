Where do the Rams Rank Following the Season's Completion?
By all accounts, the Los Angeles Rams had a successful season. While it did not end how the Rams would have liked, they made it much further than they likely expected to five weeks into the season after losing four of their first five games.
Rams head coach Sean McVay guided the Rams to the playoffs after battling multiple types of adversity throughout the season. It was undoubtedly one of McVay's best coaching jobs since arriving in Los Angeles as the youngest head coach in National Football League history.
Still, the Rams must turn the page and move onto next season, as teams have already started looking for ways to improve. Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network ranked each team in the NFL following the completion of the Super Bowl. Rolfe surprisingly ranked the Rams below multiple teams that did not make the playoffs or teams that the Rams beat throughout this season.
"The Los Angeles Rams turned out a 1-4 start to win the NFC West and nearly made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game," Rolfe said. "They were another team that dealt with a lot of injuries but were able to survive until they got key players back before going on a run of nine wins in 11 weeks to make the playoffs."
While Stafford reportedly feels good and seems unlikely to retire, it is still an option for the veteran quarterback. Rolfe noted Stafford's importance to the Rams roster and their success in the short and long term.
"Their main offseason issues revolve around Matthew Stafford and his potential retirement," Rolfe said. "If Stafford retires, this team becomes a major question mark and would likely fall to around the 20th spot in these rankings. If Stafford commits to staying, their offensive line becomes the next concern, with Alaric Jackson set to be a free agent.
"The Rams are somewhat of a wild card in these rankings. If Stafford remains in place, they will be a fringe playoff team entering the offseason. Still, they would fall initially following an announcement of his retirement until his replacement is known."
While the Rams are expected to retain Stafford, things change quickly in the NFL and the Rams could receive an offer worth their consideration.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE