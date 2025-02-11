Should the Rams Reconsider Trading WR Cooper Kupp?
The Los Angeles Rams informed veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp that they would seek to trade him this offseason. The news seemed sudden but definitive and is unquestionably understandable on the Rams' part. The National Football League is a business; few players are above that.
Once a player getting paid millions upon millions of dollars begins to produce significantly less than they did when they received the contract, teams naturally compare cost versus return on investment. In Kupp's case, the numbers are pretty straightforward. The veteran wide receiver is set to count nearly $30 million against the Rams' cap space each of the next two seasons.
This is likely the driving force behind the Rams' desire to move him, as Kupp's production has gradually declined since Los Angeles won the Super Bowl a few years ago, with Kupp winning Super Bowl MVP honors.
However, there are many ways to pull rabbits out of a hat regarding contracts and making the numbers work. While there may or may not be much wiggle room for the Rams on Kupp's situation, they may want to consider the duo they are breaking up, especially if they plan to keep quarterback Matthew Stafford and keep him happy.
Pro Football Network noted how dependable Kupp has been during his eight seasons with the team. Specifically, PFN noted how productive Stafford and Kupp have been together over two formed one of the most potent combinations of any team in the National Football League for multiple seasons. While Kupp may not be what he once was, he could still help the Rams significantly if only the numbers worked out.
"Matthew Stafford had 324 of his 575 plays this season with at least one of Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua off the field, including 166 plays with both star wide receivers absent," PFN said. "When both are on the field, Stafford boasts a nearly 3:1 TD-INT ratio; however, that drops to a 1:1 TD-INT ratio when both are off the field.
"Matthew Stafford recorded a QB+ season score of 71.8 (C-) this year, down from his 79.3 QB+ (C+) score last season. He had five games this season with a QB+ score of 69.5 or worse."
Trading Kupp is likely the best option for the Rams this offseason. However, if it is at all possible to keep Kupp while being financially responsible, the Rams should consider it.
