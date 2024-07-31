Rams News: Surprise WR Earns Highest Madden 25 Rating Among LA Players
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp earned the highest Madden 25 rating among all Rams receivers, even ranking ahead of 2023 rookie sensation Puka Nacua.
Kupp earned an 88 overall rating, with a 90 speed, 92 agility, and 82 jumping. This is four points ahead of Nacua, who holds an 84 overall rating with a 93 speed, 86 agility, and 87 jumping. After Kupp and Nacua, Tutu Atwell is the next highest Rams receiver with a 73 rating.
Overall, Kupp is the second-highest rated player on the Rams behind cornerback Tre'Davious White. Nacua is tied for the fourth-highest rating with running back Kyren Williams.
Madden 25 gave Kupp a better rating despite Nacua outperforming the veteran receiver last year. Kupp did miss significant time at the beginning of the year as he dealt with a hamstring injury. When he came back for the final 12 games of the season, he recorded 59 receptions for 737 yards and five touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Nacua had the best rookie receiving arguably in league history. Nacua recorded 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns, setting the single-season rookie receiving yards and receptions record. He also broke the NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a postseason game, racking up 181 yards against the Detroit Lions in his playoffs debut.
Kupp likely gets the edge because of his longevity, having been among the NFL's best receivers since 2019, when he recorded his first 1,000-yard receiving season. Kupp is most known for his 2021 campaign, when he nearly broke the NFL single-season receiving yards record after catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns that season, while helping the Rams win the Super Bowl.
The most likely way for Nacua to pass Kupp in the ratings is if he puts up another strong season and finishes 2024 as the Rams' leading receiver.
