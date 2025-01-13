Syracuse QB Kyle McCord Could Be the Heir Apparent to Matthew Stafford
By the time the 2025 season rolls around, Matthew Stafford will be 37 years old. While quarterbacks in the modern age have the ability to play into their 40s, as each year passes, the grind to get ready for another season may not have the same allure as it once did.
While only Stafford can say when he's ready to retire, the Rams have an opportunity to groom his successor in the meantime.
Since Stafford is set to return next season, the Rams must prioritize their top picks for instant team improvement. With Stafford on the field, the Rams' Super Bowl window remains open. But once the later rounds come about, if Syracuse QB Kyle McCord is still available, the Rams need to acquire him.
The former Ohio State Buckeye looked like a bust when he played in Columbus. As he appeared to be a product of Ryan Day's offensive system, the gunslinger was pedestrian at best. Like C.J. Stroud, once McCord left, the real talent started to show.
McCord threw for an ACC record 4,779 yards, had 37 total touchdowns, and led Syracuse from six wins in 2023 before his arrival to ten wins in 2024. McCord also outplayed expected number-one pick Cam Ward when Syracuse upset #6 Miami 42-38.
McCord against Miami went 26/36 for 380 yards and three touchdowns. Ward went 25/36 for 349 and two touchdowns. McCord finished his collegiate career with a 52-35 win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl. In that game, McCord went 24/34 for 453 yards and five touchdowns.
McCord does have noted interception issues including a five interception performance against Pitt. However, with coaching, those issues have seemed to resolve themselves as he finished his last five game without throwing a pick.
I had an opportunity to watch McCord play in person during Syracuse's 44-41 OT win over UNLV in Vegas. While McCord threw some questionable passes, he also had 63 attempts. McCord also showed the footwork, the fundamentals and the arm talent to succeed in the NFL.
McCord is 6'3". He's a young talent in need of development and in a Sean McVay system, he could emulate the same production he put up in college. It is not easy to be the most hated person in the state of Ohio and come back the following season as the most prolific passer in football.
He has the tools, determination, and mental toughness to be great. McCord to the Rams is the move that needs to be made on draft day. The best part is that the team does not need to force Stafford out to bring McCord in. A perfect plan for the future.
