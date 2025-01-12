Rams' Matthew Stafford Needs to Get Offense Off to Fast Start vs. Vikings
The Los Angeles Rams have now made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The Rams finished the season with a 10-7 record and won the NFC West. The team will play host to the Minnesota Vikings from the NFC North. They are set to play against each other in the NFL Playoffs Wild Card round on Monday Night at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
The Rams have one of the best offenses heading to the playoffs. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will lead the way. He has a lot of weapons to work with. Wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Running back Kyren Williams and tight end Tyler Higbee just to name a few.
The offense has been good closing out games, but they have gotten off to slow starts most of the season. They will need to change that in the playoffs if they want to make another run at a Super Bowl.
In the first meeting against the Vikings, the Rams offense got out to a fast start. How does Stafford get the offense to do the same in Monday's playoff game?
"That game was two months ago," said former Rams defensive lineman D'Marco Farr. "There is a lot of carry over there. it is basically the same guys you are about to play. Maybe Puka [Nacua] coming back caught them off guard. So, Puka will not have a chance to sneak up on the Vikings again. But who really can Puka sneak up on now? Everyone knows he is probably public enemy one outside of Kyren [Williams] ... I would like to have both those guys [Cooper Kupp & Nacua] running wild versus the Vikings. I do not care who is calling plays over there. When Puka is at his best and Cooper Kupp is eating, I do not care what you call it, you got issues. You cannot cover them both."
Kupp and Nacua need to get the ball to start fast on offense.
"It was a fearless fast start and those have been hard to come by for the 2024 Rams," said Rams Play-By-Play Announcer J.B. Long. "It was the only time all season they came out of the gates with back-to-back touchdown drives and that is a good thing that they did because Minnesota did too ... More than anything, it is the red zone."
