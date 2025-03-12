The 3 Teams Most Likely To Go After Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams will most likely be releasing their Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp in free agency. They wanted to trade him, but no trade partners materialized for them. Instead, he'll be a free agent in search of his second team ever in his experienced career.
Though his numbers have gradually declined from when he won Super Bowl MVP, there are still plenty of teams that could benefit from bringing him in. He can still be a productive receiver in the NFL, though likely in a reduced role.
The first team that should definitely be interested in Kupp is the New England Patriots. They still have the most cap space in the NFL right now, and their priority should be getting as much talent for Drake Maye as possible.
Kupp is still a refined route runner and would be a great complimentary piece to Maye's first year as a starter. The Patriots are in a prime position to take Travis Hunter if they want to, with their high draft pick, which would create an elite duo on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
The next team that should be interested in Kupp is the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks have done a number on their roster in free agency. Trading away DK Metcalf and Geno Smith while also cutting legend Tyler Lockett in the process.
They brought in Sam Darnold, but that move doesn't inspire a lot of confidence. He had a meltdown in the playoffs with a talented roster around him, and the Seahawks roster is a massive downgrade from the one he had with the Minnesota Vikings.
Still, if they wanted to maximize their success with Darnold, pairing Kupp with Jaxon Smith-Njigba would give him a pair of talented receivers to throw to, which could negate some of their offensive line issues. It would also be a fun storyline to see him remain in the division and make those division games that much more exciting.
Finally, the last team that should be targeting him in free agency is the Detroit Lions. This one's a little bit of a long shot, as the contract situation would be a bit tricky. If they were able to pull this off, this may be the move to finally push them over the hump.
They'd be reuniting Kupp with Jared Goff and would finally have a solidified wide receiver to pair alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown. This move would shock the NFL world and make the NFC as competitive as it's ever been.
