The Cold Weather Will Not Affect the Rams Against the Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles today in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
The Rams come into this match up playing their best football of the season. The Rams are coming into the game today after winning their Wild Card game in an exciting and dominating fashion.
The offense, defense, and special teams all played well and had their best performances of the season.
Now, they are facing a tougher opponent the Eagles. The Eagles are coming off their Wild Card win, dominating on the defense side of the ball. They also have an electric offense led by Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and Saquon Barkley. Even when they do not have their best games, which is rare they still find a way to win.
A lot of people are not giving the Rams a shot in the game not only because the Eagles are a good team but also because of the weather in Philadelphia. This Rams team is ready to play anywhere at any time and in any weather condition. The Rams do not make any excuses. They will be ready to play.
"I'm not sure how to answer that," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "I think we're well suited to go play at our best at 3:00 PM in Philadelphia, whatever the elements are. We have to be able to adjust and adapt accordingly. What I talked about that I think is really important is, what do those conditions mean in terms of affecting the style of play or the way that the game unfolds? Is it a footing issue or is it a ball handling issue? We have to be able to adjust and adapt accordingly."
"Once you're out there, I want these guys being totally immersed in the moment. I do think it's at least helpful having played in a really cold atmosphere and environment. Now you start talking about that compared to what San Francisco was, even though it wasn't quite as cold, but the inclement [weather] forced you to adjust and adapt. We've contingency plans accordingly. We can't simulate what that weather is like out here, but that's not going to be an excuse for us to not be locked in. That's the way we're approaching it.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE