The Dark Horse Choice For Rams Defensive MVP
The Los Angeles Rams have been talked about by many analysts as an "offense first" team, given star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, as well as a future Hall-of-Famer in quarterback Matthew Stafford, but there have been defensive stars this season for LA.
With young defensive stars upcoming in Jared Verse and Kobie Turner, one man who can not be overshadowed for the Rams this season is Christian Rozeboom.
Sure, Rozeboom doesn't lead the charge when it comes to quarterback sacks, which is mostly taken care of by Verse, Byron Young, and Braden Fiske, but Rozeboom does lead the team in total tackles. Rozeboom has 91 total tackles for the team, with Quentin Lake trailing him by seven tackles.
Other than Lake, no other defensive players are close to the production of Rozeboom from a tackle standpoint. Rozeboom has 46 solo tackles and 45 assists, so even when he does get the job done himself, he is right in the mix of every defensive play.
The 27-year-old is currently in his fifth year in the league and fourth with the LA Rams. Throughout his Rams career, Rozeboom has 54 games played, including the 11 games played this season, and has racked up 180 total tackles.
Rozeboom will likely set a new personal record in solo tackles this season. Currently sitting with 45, his career high came last year in 17 games, where he finished with 48. Rozeboom has already surpassed last season's total tackle number in fewer games than it took him to put up the number.
On the season, Rozeboom has been averaging 4.2 solo tackles per game and 8.3 total tackles per game. He currently ranks 17th in total tackles on the season on defense and 40th in solo tackles, with his teammate Quentin Lake ranking 18th in solo tackles with 55.
Rozeboom, going into Week 13, came off of a strong game against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he totaled 12 total tackles, seven of them being solo, and had two stuffs as well. The Rams will be looking for their strong defensive contributor to remain healthy for the rest of the season while they chase down the playoffs.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.