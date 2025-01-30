The Hall of Fame Needs to Stop Disrespecting Rams Legend Torry Holt
One can not tell the history of the NFL without mentioning The Greatest Show on Turf. The Greatest Show on Turf does not exist without Torry Holt. Thus Holt belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Simple.
See it's not that hard to put together a simple fact that one of the greatest players in one of the greatest offenses in NFL history may have had some part in the success of the Rams in the early 2000s.
The asinine part is that despite the clear evidence that Holt was a primary reason the offense was as effective as it was, he has been robbed of his rightful place within the Pro Football Hall of Fame. While the busts of Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, and Orlando Pace line the Halls in Canton, Ohio, Holt has been a five-time semi-finalist and only after 15 years removed from his final game, Holt has been named a finalist.
The Greatest Show on Turf is like Thanos and the infinity stones, it doesn't work without having all the stones, and for the Hall to not recognize the success of the Rams only came after Holt was drafted speaks to their knowledge (or lack of) regarding the game of football.
At a time when Mike Evans is getting Hall of Fame consideration and rightfully so for his streak of 1,000-yard seasons, Holt posted eight straight from 2000-2007. Just because Holt was short during his rookie season, a season that existed in a run-dominant league might I add, does not take away from the hypocrisy of the Hall.
This is in no way a shot at Isaac Bruce, whose place in Canton is rightfully deserved but when you look at the numbers, Holt was the better producer, Bruce just played longer. Fortunately, there isn't a limit on how many players make it in so both men should be celebrated in the same way they were once feared.
It is criminal to make Holt wait as long as they did but the disrespect needs to end in 2025. Torry Holt is without a doubt a Hall of Famer and anyone with a differing opinion does not have the facts to back that opinion up. If you don't think he is deserving of the accolade, ask any DB who played against him in the 2000s about how they feel about Holt. Enough said.
