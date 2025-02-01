The MVP for the Los Angeles Rams 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Rams have found a lot of their success through the draft. This past year was no different, as their young defense broke multiple records in the playoffs. However, one player stood out amongst the rest, and he is the favorite to bring home the DROY trophy.
Yes, I am, of course, referring to Jared Verse. The rookie Pro Bowler has had a phenomenal season with the Rams, and their future looks bright with him as one of their defensive anchors. With the season practically finished, save the Super Bowl, CBS Sports released an article where they go over each team's individual MVP.
A lot of players could've been considered for this. Matthew Stafford is arguably the most important player on the team, or Kyren Williams has a case as he has been consistent and healthy for the Rams in a season where injuries plagued them early on.
Instead, Tyler Sullivan decided it was Verse who deserved the nod above everyone else, which goes to show how much of an amazing season he had. Sullivan said,
"On the defensive side of the ball, there was arguably no better rookie this season than Verse...Verse was a force that goes beyond what you'd expect from a first-year player. The Pro Bowler finished his first season in the league with 66 tackles, 18 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks" (Sullivan, CBS Sports).
Verse is now enjoying his time in Orlando at the Pro Bowl, and it's well deserved. The question becomes if Verse can continue to play at a high level for his sophomore season and beyond. I have no reason to believe that he won't be able to improve on his game, and I believe he could even reach double-digit sacks by next season.
Verse finished his rookie campaign with an impressive 33 quarterback pressures, and I believe that he'll soon convert those into sacks. Verse stepped up in a big way to fill the void left behind by the departure of future HOF DT Aaron Donald. It'd be impossible to replicate the career Donald had, but Verse is starting on the right foot.
