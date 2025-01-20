The Rams Have Officially Won the Stafford-Goff Trade
Once considered the most even trade in NFL history, back in 2021, the Rams traded then franchise quarterback Jared Goff, a 2021 third round pick and two first round picks in a highly scrutinized move to Detroit for Matthew Stafford. In the five years since, both men have gone on to achieve success, elevating both teams from the position they were in before the trade was executed.
The Rams immediately took off in a blowout of the Chicago Bears during the season opener in 2021. Stafford looked right at home in the Sean McVay offense, constantly hitting Cooper Kupp downfield for large gains. 2021 would result in a triple crown winning performance by Kupp as the Rams secured the NFC West.
They would go on a miraculous playoff run filled with incredible luck brought about by incredible skill. Stafford made big-time throw after big-time throw, leading three straight game-winning drives including one in Super Bowl LVI. Since the trade, Stafford has made the playoffs in three seasons, is a two-time division winner, has five playoff wins and a Super Bowl title.
Goff however got off to a rough start after constant in-game coaching errors by Lions HC Dan Campbell and the defense threw away games Goff was pulling out of the fire. Despite their struggles, a walk off touchdown against Minnesota gave the Lions their first ever win in the Goff era, jumpstarting the "MCDC" era in Detroit.
The team took a jump in their second season, eliminating the Packers from playoff contention with a win in Green Bay during the regular season finale and in their third, Goff and company won the NFC North. They would go on to defeat the Rams and Buccaneers before falling short in the NFC title game.
However that narrative of the trade being equal has been crushed after Goff threw three interceptions in the playoff loss to Washington. Despite never winning a playoff game, Stafford has never had that poor of a playoff performance in Detroit and his lack of a playoff win in the motor city is clearly a result of the franchise. While Goff may still deliever the Lions a Super Bowl, Stafford winning a title in year one has ended all debate.
Stafford has more playoff appearances, more playoff wins, the same amount of division titles won and has won a title while Goff has failed to win the NFC. While Goff will forever be a hero in Detroit for winning the Lions their first playoff game in the 21st century, the sting of Saturdays defeat will live on forever while Stafford's crowning achievements has already been sealed in stone.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE