Sean McVay: This Generation's Bill Walsh
At the end of the 1988 NFL season, the legendary Bill Walsh walked away from the NFL hoisting football's greatest prize after he defeated his dear friend Sam Wyche in Super Bowl XXIII. Walsh, alongside San Francisco 49ers executive John McVay built a dynasty in the bay that lasted from their first championship in 1981 till 1994 when Walsh's assistant George Seifert won Super Bowl XXIX over the Chargers.
While Walsh himself had not coached in the NFL for over six years at that point, his lasting impact on the 49ers propelled San Francisco to new heights, and while the current 49ers struggle to find championship success, there's another McVay with the same coaching acumen as Walsh, lighting up the NFL.
Despite his passing in 2007, Walsh' everlasting legacy continues to impact the NFL today as his extensive coaching tree is responsible for many of the Super Bowls won (outside of the Patriots) in the 21st century. Andy Reid, Brian Billick, Tony Dungy, Sean Payton, Mike McCarthy, John Harbaugh, Jon Gruden, Mike Tomlin and Gary Kubiak are all coaches on Walsh's tree that have won a Super Bowl in the past 25 years.
Walsh's assistants Mike Holmgren and George Seifert have led their teams to a championship. Sam Wyche won an AFC title with the Bengals, Dennis Green is one of the greatest coaches in Vikings history and Ray Rhodes took the Eagles to the playoffs in back to back seasons.
What makes Walsh so special wasn't that he was a great coach or a brilliant offensive mind. It's that he did things correctly and in the right way. He knew how to talk to people, he knew how structure his message for his audience and he knew how to properly get along with the front office, forming an unbreakable bond with McVay.
So it is fitting that John McVay's grandson Sean became the second member in his family to hoist a Lombardi as the family completed their third Super Bowl victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean, the Rams head coach has the same offensive brain power as Walsh but so do many coaches in the NFL. What makes McVay so much like his grandfather's close contemporary is his ability to produce winning results, winning coaches, and wins in the front office.
While John McVay was a brilliant drafter, it was Walsh who advocated for the selection of Jerry Rice, an unknown player out of Mississippi Valley State and while BYU is much more popular, no one had eyes on Puka Nacua like Sean McVay did. Like Walsh and John McVay, Sean and Les Snead have an enduring partnership that has propelled the Rams from a decade of losing to six playoff appearances in eight years including eight playoff wins.
Despite being only 38 years old, McVay's coaching tree is starting to take the same shape as Walsh's. Like Walsh did against Wyche, McVay defeated his former assistant Zac Taylor in a Super Bowl. McVay recently defeated Kevin O'Connell in the playoffs, the offensive coordinator McVay used to defeat Taylor and out of the five coaches plucked from his staff for head coaching roles in the NFL, four have made the playoffs and Raheem Morris was one win away from making it five out of five in his first year in Atlanta.
While Walsh still has three championships to his name, McVay has time on his side and another title would not only equal the amount of conference championships won by Walsh, McVay would eclipse him in Super Bowl wins as well.
While it's too early to talk about legacy, Sean McVay will have his bust next to Walsh in Canton, Ohio. Hopefully, by the time that happens, his grandfather John will have gotten his overdue flowers as well. For McVay currently, the only goal is defeating Philadelphia but it is a beautiful thing for the Rams head coach to emulate the man his beloved grandfather achieved so much with.
