The Rams Should Demand a First Round Pick for Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams have found themselves in speculation regarding their aging quarterback, Matthew Stafford. There have been many links between them and the New York Giants, and Stafford may find himself playing for a different team next season.
The Rams don't have a lot of leverage in this situation, but they can still demand a high price for Stafford. If the Rams will be trading Stafford away, I think they need a first-round pick in return if they want that trade to make sense.
By trading Stafford away, the Rams are essentially throwing away their chance at contention and admitting that they'll be entering a rebuild. Stafford elevates an offense and even led the Rams to a divisional round appearance, upsetting the Minnesota Vikings in a game where many counted them out.
For a team like the Giants, giving up a first-round pick may be too expensive for Stafford, as they hold the third overall pick. If they were able to trade for Stafford without giving that pick away, I think the Giants should do that trade and draft a generational player for their position.
The draft order is meant to give teams who struggled the best odds at turning around their franchise, so a first-round pick that's valuable in exchange for an aging quarterback is a tough pill to swallow. No teams this year have multiple first-round draft picks unless a trade happens on draft day. I don't think a team that desperately needs a quarterback would be willing to give away their valuable first-round pick in exchange for Stafford, so where does that leave us?
I think a team that's similar in standing to the Rams, but believe they're a competent quarterback away from pushing them over to the edge, would be the ideal market for a first-round pick in exchange for Stafford. The team that perfectly matches that description is the Vikings.
The Vikings had a very successful season, but in the two biggest games of the season, their quarterback, Sam Darnold, didn't show up. They have the 24th pick, which is two spots ahead of the Rams' selection. If the Rams make this trade, they can have both of these picks and select two prospects they really fell in love with, or package those picks to go get another star that brings them back into contention.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE