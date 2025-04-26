Undrafted Free Agency: Tracking Every Rams Addition
The Rams have wrapped up the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting six players over the last three days.
After the ninth draft of the Les Snead/ Sean McVay era, the excitement is now high in Los Angeles as the Rams addressed critical positions with talented players, often making selections of prospects for great value.
But now that the draft is over, the Rams will look toward building out the rest of their 90-man roster through undrafted free agency. Undrafted free agency gives teams a chance every single season to take advantage of the draft’s hidden gems, and you never know when a team can uncover a potential starter in the draft’s true eighth round.
“Successful day two for us. It took us a while to pick but here we are. We're jacked to have [TE] Terrance [Ferguson] from Oregon. I think someone asked me about him earlier. If you look at the body language on the tape, you could tell you hit a nerve. I acted like I didn't know his jersey number. Then we went and we came back with [EDGE] Josaiah [Stewart] in the third round. He was a really fun player to watch at Michigan. The stat sheet says it all, from Coastal Carolina, transferred up to Michigan. Plenty of sacks, pressures [and] 'TFLs' [tackles for loss], relentless player.” Rams general manager Les Snead said on Friday after the completion of Day 2.
With undrafted free agents eligible to sign with any team, this is quite different than the typical draft process. The Rams will now have to sell rookie free agents on a chance to compete for a spot on the roster, and it truly appears the Rams are set to use undrafted free agency as a chance to truly supplement the roster.
This also provides the Rams' front office an oppertunoty to prove themselves as this will be the first time they attack free agency without former director of college scouting James Gladstone.
The Rams have struck gold on the UDFA market with current contributors such as Alaric Jackson, Jaylen McCollough, Omar Speights, and Troy Reeder among others.
Stick around with us as we track each of the Rams' undrafted free agent additions over the course of the rest of the day.
Rams to Sign Northern Illinois Safety Nate Valcarcel
Rams to Sign Bowling Green QB Connor Bazelak
Rams to Sign Buffalo Linebacker Shane Dolac
Rams to Sign Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Brennan Presley
Rams to Sign USC EDGE Jamil Muhammad
Rams to Sign Louisiana Tech Wide Receiver Tru Edwards
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on the latest picks and moves.
Please then let us know your thoughts on the moves of the Rams' draft so far when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE