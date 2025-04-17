2025 NFL Draft: Tracking Every Rams Update
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner.
Soon, the Los Angeles Rams will kick off the draft with the No. 26 overall pick and a chance to put together the final pieces on what head coach Sean McVay and General Manager Les Snead hope to be their second championship roster.
The Rams' most important pick will be their first one, with McVay and Snead having a choice to make between selecting a player that provides instant help or potentially acquiring the quarterback of the future.
Sean McVay said this at the league meetings when asked about the quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft Class?
"I think that's unlikely. I'll be honest with you, I haven't done a whole lot of work on the quarterbacks," McVay said
"I feel really good about where our quarterback room is, even though we're not naive to the fact that Matthew [Stafford] hopefully got a couple more years that he wants to play. But he's also learned the right to be able to say, after this year, hey, I'm gonna, I'm gonna go ahead and hang them up, but I'm hopeful that that's not the case, but I haven't done enough work to really have an educated opinion on that. That's not something that I would see us going but maybe not."
Well, media heads have disagreed with most linking the Rams to quarterback Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. In a twist to the tale, the Rams met with Dart and quarterback Jalen Milroe this month.
Overall, the Rams have eight picks to choose from. This consists of three picks in the top 101, which excludes a 2025 second-round selection due to it being traded for Braden Fiske's selection.
With this set to be the ninth draft for the Rams under their current regime, we will make sure to keep you up to date on every Rams update through the course of the draft, all the way from the No. 26 pick through the seventh and final round of the draft.
So follow along with us here every day as we bring you the latest on the Rams and the 2025 NFL Draft. Don't forget to bookmark this page to make sure you do not miss a single update as the Rams prepare for the biggest NFL event of the year.
