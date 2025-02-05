What Could a Cooper Kupp Trade Mean For Rams' Puka Nacua?
The Los Angeles Rams have shown just how serious they are about trading away Cooper Kupp. It seems more likely than not that a deal will be done sometime in free agency, and Kupp will be wearing a different jersey for the first time in his career.
Puka Nacua was out with an injury for a significant portion of the year, which led to Kupp seeing more targets in his absence. Yet, Nacua ended the season with more overall targets than Kupp. Nacua saw 160 targets in his rookie year when he was completely healthy.
We could see a historic WR season if Nacua can stay healthy next season. However, that's a big risk. While the increased amount of targets could produce an insane season for Nacua, it could also easily lead to overexertion and then injury, which is the last thing the Rams want.
No organization wants any of their players to get injured, but when Nacua went out, the Rams still had Kupp as an elite WR they could throw to. If they trade Kupp away and Nacua gets injured again, they risk their offense becoming stagnant and not being able to move the ball.
It's all a risk though, and it could end up going very well for the Rams. Nacua almost had 1500 yards when he was a rookie, and that was when he was competing for targets with Kupp. It's not as if when the Rams trade Kupp, all other options disappear for their offense, but their main priority should be to put the ball in Nacua's hands.
He only had one dropped pass this season and averaged 6 yards after the catch; he is not exactly a YAC monster, but on any possession, Nacua can showcase his speed and take it to the house. The Rams must get him the ball, but what would Kupp being traded signify to Nacua?
Kupp just spent eight years with the Rams, and in that time, he put up 7,776 yards and 58 total touchdowns. He even won a Super Bowl MVP with the team, and they're willing to trade him away at the tail-end of his career.
Nacua has had an amazing start to his career, but what does this move convey to him? To me, this shows an organization that is willing to let go of one of its all-time greats for what, more cap space? I imagine this is discouraging for Nacua and doesn't give him much confidence for his future with this franchise.
