What Does Adams’ Contract Mean for Whittington?
The Los Angeles Rams are all in next season. At least, that's what the Davante Adams deal tells me. They know they are Super Bowl contenders as long as Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay are paired together, and they are doing everything in their power to surround them with as much talent as possible.
The Rams should be the favorites to win the NFC West after most of their divisional rivals got dismantled in free agency. This means that they'll be looking to only field the players that give them the best chance at winning.
Next year isn't a year where they test the waters with a prospect and see what they've got. The Rams are aggressively pursuing their next Super Bowl win, and their window is only in the next couple of years.
With that being said, what does their signing of Adams mean for their rookie wide receiver Jordan Whittington? Whittington was drafted in the sixth round of last year's draft, and he was looked at as a physical specimen that could potentially break out, like Puka Nacua, for the Rams.
He's 6'1" and weighs 202 pounds, and he was a spectacular pass catcher when he played for the University of Texas in college. It's hard to place rigid expectations on a rookie drafted in the sixth round, but the Rams have a history of finding impactful players in later rounds.
In his rookie season, he largely played as a punt returner, but he was able to catch 22 receptions for 293 yards, his longest being for a 50-yard gain. The Rams receiver room was injured all throughout last year, which gave him plenty of opportunity to play.
Though he never had more than 100 yards in a game, it was clear that the Rams had a potential breakout star on their hands. Now, his future looks a bit uncertain after they signed Adams. The Rams' offense was always going to revolve around Nacua, but now with Adams, there's even more of a struggle for catches.
This is especially the case after they resigned Tutu Atwell; he will most likely be the wide receiver three on their depth chart. While this may mean he doesn't see as much playing time in year two, it doesn't mean that his potential is gone. He may get opportunities in the future, but for now, it looks like he'll have a similar role next year with the Rams' offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE