Is a Reunion Between Von Miller and the Rams Written in the Stars?
The Los Angeles Rams look to be going all in once again to win a Super Bowl. They've been busy in the off-season, and free agency hasn't even officially begun yet. They handled their biggest priorities and even made space for one of the biggest signings of the off-season.
Just a couple of weeks ago, the future was uncertain for the Rams, and it looked like they were closer to blowing it up than Super Bowl contention. Now they look like a lock for the NFC Championship after they signed Davante Adams.
Their offense looks to be one of the best in the NFL next season, and their defense projects to get better as well. This move indicates to me that the Rams are trying everything they can to make the next two years as competitive as possible.
The Adams contract perfectly aligns with Matthew Stafford's restructured contract, which means the next two years for the Rams is their window to compete with their current core. If the Rams fully want to go all in, there are still some moves they can make before they're one of the elite teams in the NFL.
Their defense projects to get better, but there are still some things they can improve on. They need to add a cornerback that they can trust in the backfield; they can find that through the NFL draft, now that quarterback and their Cooper Kupp replacement is all taken care of.
Another way they can improve their defense is by bringing in a veteran presence to command their defense and mentor their young players. I see no move better than screams that the Rams are all in than a reunion with free-agent linebacker Von Miller.
Miller was a mid-season acquisition for the Rams the season they won the Super Bowl. Now, he's available after being released from the Buffalo Bills, and why wouldn't they bring him back? Last season, he had 17 total tackles and six sacks.
The 35-year-old has regressed a little bit since the last time he was in a Rams jersey, but he's surrounded by defensive pieces that can be empowered by his playstyle, and it's not up to just him and Aaron Donald anymore.
The Rams bring back Miller to showcase that they're all in, and he'd be more of a mentor than he would be this destructive force on the football field. He'd make space for others, such as Jared Verse or Braden Fiske, to make plays, but he would surely get some sacks himself.
If the Rams truly want to demonstrate they're all in for these next couple of years, they'd bring Miller back. Alongside Miller, they could also find a lot of production from this safety in free agency to boost their defense into elite status.
