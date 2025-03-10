Are Rams Division Favorites Following Stafford Return?
The Los Angeles Rams find themselves in a prime position as it currently stands within their own division. After finding a way to keep future Hall of Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford in town for another season, the Rams might have the best chance to get to the top of the NFC West again. Here’s why.
The Rams have a talented young core on both the offensive and defensive, with mixes of veterans here and there in both departments. One player that stands out from last season on offense was wide receiver Puka Nacua, who put the team on his back and looked good doing it
If Nacua can play in a full season, similar to the amount that he played in his rookie campaign, the Rams will have a top of the chain wide receiver leading the charge in Los Angeles. Pairing him with a returning Tutu Atwell, and now wide receiver Davante Adams, the Rams could obtain a scary offense among the division.
After the Seattle Seahawks sent quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Seahawks, who were the Rams biggest competition down the line of the 2024 season, could easily find themselves at the bottom of the division.
The wildcard team that will either be in the race or far behind is the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals started off strong and looked good to begin the year, before the reality brought them back down to earth. If the Cardinals want to compete with the Rams in 2025, they Will need to possess a Top 15 defense, an area in which they allowed 342.5 offensive yards on average per game last season.
What could easily be a two team race, the Rams must not let their figurative foot off the gas pedal when it comes to competing against the San Fransisco 49ers.
The 49ers had a down season when several fans thought they’d be in the thick of things down the stretch of the season. After several injuries sent their season in a downward spiral, the 49ers are most likely the team to come back hungrier than ever in the division in 2025.
If the Rams defense can take a giant leap in the right direction with the likes of Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner and Quentin Lake, the Rams might be an early favorite if they all remain healthy for an extended period.
