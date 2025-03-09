Tutu Atwell Needs to Step Up Next Season
The Los Angeles Rams recently gave their wide receiver Tutu Atwell a new contract. It's a one-year deal with $10 million guaranteed. For a receiver that's never gone for more than 600 yards in a season, that's a hefty amount.
The Rams have significant cap space to use this off-season, but even with that, this contract is a bit of an overpay. It's an overpay considering what he's put on the field up to this point, but he has an opportunity to make it worthwhile next year.
The biggest reason why Atwell hasn't produced numbers over the past three seasons is a lack of usage. He had to compete with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp for targets, as well as tight ends and running backs getting their receptions as well.
Well, now Kupp is out the door, and Nacua is solidified as their main wide receiver. He will be the primary target in that offense. This is a perfect opportunity for Atwell to play second fiddle and have a monster year for the Rams, by his standards.
Last season, Atwell had 562 yards and no touchdowns on 62 targets; of those, he caught 42, which is a career high for him. The Rams must get him involved on offense, especially now that their wide receiver room is looking as sparse as ever.
Outside of Nacua, they have no reliable options for Matthew Stafford to throw to, and Atwell has to be that for him. He'll be competing with Jordan Whittington for the second wide receiver on their depth chart, a battle he should win.
For this contract to be worth it, Atwell must go over 1,000 yards next season, or at the very least be close to it. He has to catch five or more touchdowns and be a lethal red-zone threat, as they'll most likely be losing Demarcus Robinson in free agency.
If Atwell doesn't perform up to his contract, they can get rid of him next season, and it won't cost them too much in the long run. However, this is a pretty sizable gamble for the Rams as they only have the next couple of years to contend with Stafford as their quarterback.
