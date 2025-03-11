Three Observations About the Rams Signing Davante Adams
The Rams signing Davante Adams to a multiple-year deal shocked the NFL as it signaled his departure from Aaron Rodgers, and by Adams returning to the NFC, the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles have a new threat to worry about in what could be the fastest brewing rivalry in the NFL.
However, that will be decided then, but this is now and here are three observations of Davante Adams signing with the Rams.
The Rams sold him on their vision
The Rams are going for the Super Bowl. There's no way Adams signs on if the Rams are not contending for a title. He could have made more money elsewhere. However, there needs to be a vision for Adams' role and responsibilities.
Many WR free agents are weary of joining the Rams because of Matthew Stafford. Now this is no way indicating that wide receivers have a problem with him as he is regarded as a premier QB, but it's more about ball distribution to the WR2. Allen Robinson serves as a cautionary tale so whatever the Rams pitched him from a schematic standpoint, Adams has bought into, which means the ball is coming his way.
Puka Nacua is gunning for the triple crown
While Adams still wants his, he wants to win even more and he doesn't have to be the focal point of the offense. Adams requires teams to focus on him and thus, more passing lanes are open across the field.
Expect plays, especially screen passes and the deep crossing route to be utilized by Puka Nacua. Nacua wants the triple crown and perhaps the Rams have way too much on offense for defenses to be able to stop Nacua.
Adams doesn't need to be the main man on the field
As mentioned, Adams doesn't need to be the focal point of the offense. However, he understands that his presence opens up things for other players. Expect the Rams to target Adams early, forcing defenses to clamp down on him.
It is my opinion that the Rams are going to use Adams to open up the run. Kyren Williams is set to bang up the middle while Sean McVay may use the jet sweep with Nacua to expose the defensive flank. Then the team may use play action to catch Tutu Atwell going the opposite way of the defense.
