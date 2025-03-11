What the Los Angeles Rams Are Losing With Bobby Brown III
There are many qualities to a young roster such as the Los Angeles Rams. It opens the door for a sizeable "win-now" window, especially if the talent is adequate enough. Last season, the team showed their capabilities late in the season as their youth took over and established themselves as contenders and the likely favorites in the NFC West.
However, the downside of having a young roster is when the players are due for new contracts and sometimes the team doesn't have room to pay them or have other plans at the respective positions.
As the Rams continue to load up on talent through the NFL Draft, as they have done for the last few seasons, some players may be hard to retain if their market value is higher once they are set to enter free agency and they don't have the luxery of the exclusive fifth-year option that first round selection bestow.
That is the case here for now-former Rams nose tackle Bobby Brown III. A key cog in the middle of defensive coordinator Chris Shula's defensive line, Brown is moving on to greener pastures in the way of a new opportunity in the NFC as he signed a new three-year contract with the Carolina Panthers that is worth $21 million with an average salary of $7 million per year.
A former fourth-round selection out of Texas A&M, Brown has developed into one of the most promising young nose tackles in the NFL and does not turn 25 until August. He was a key reason why the run game became a strong unit late in the 2024 campaign and now will look to be a significant piece in the Panthers rebuild of their defensive line.
Brown is a powerful player who has shown to dominate the point of attack with great contact balance to take on contact against double teams and with his size, he's similar to a pinball. His pad level remains consistent and it allows him to generate displacement against the run and push the interior pocket in pass rushes. The Rams will need to fill a sizeable gap in the middle of their defense through free agency or the draft.
As for Brown's new team, the Panthers land a stout nose tackle that could help improve a run defense that was by far the worst in football. Los Angeles will be traveling to Carolina this season, setting up a potentially fun matchup in the trenches between the Rams young center Beaux Limmer and Brown.
