What Loss to Dolphins Exposed About the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Miami Dolphins Monday night at home. Rams head coach Sean McVay explained that he felt frustrated on the sideline during the team's loss.
Nick Shook of NFL.com noted that one of the most frustrating things about Los Angeles’ loss was the fact that the Rams continued to “drop the ball all night,” Shook said. “This isn't meant entirely literally -- although there were some of those, too -- but Los Angeles will be kicking itself all week when it reviews this tape.
“The Rams finished 3 for 12 on third down, and two of those conversions came on their final drive, which was little more than a last-ditch attempt to cut it a one-score game before praying they might recover an onside kick (they didn't).
“It was shocking to see a Sean McVay offense struggle this much, especially considering Stafford had both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua at his disposal.
“Nacua finished with nine catches for 98 yards, and Kupp followed closely behind with seven catches for 80 yards, but their combined efforts couldn't push them into the end zone.
“Stafford attempted 46 passes, completing 32 for 293 yards, but will likely reflect on those third-down sacks and the many other missed opportunities more than he'll remember his smaller successes. After winning three straight to dig out of a 1-4 hole, the Rams once again have issues to fix.”
Shook also noted that rookie edge-rush Jared Verse is on pace to potentially win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. Monday night against the Miami Dolphins, Verse registered four tackles, as well as a sack, a forced and recovered fumble, all on the same play.
“Verse is a stud,” Shook said. “If Jared Verse wasn't on your radar when he finished up his illustrious career at Florida State, he better be there now.
“Just check the numbers from Monday night: four tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and a team-high six quarterback pressures (including two quick pressures), good for a pressure rate of 23.1%.
“He's been a beast since his days with the Seminoles, and he and his former FSU teammate Braden Fiske have both been quality investments made by the Rams.
“Verse should be a favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year, might make an outside play for the Pro Bowl, and could become a household name before long.
“Even with the Rams' loss, it wasn't hard to spot Verse's contributions. Get used to seeing more of that.”
