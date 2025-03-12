What Newest Rams DL Poona Ford Brings to the Defense
The Los Angeles Rams have had themselves a busy offseason thus far, finding ways to bring in mega stars to boost their roster for the 2025 season. One free agent signing that could likley go under the radar though for Rams fans is the newest addition to the defensive line.
The Rams reached a deal with with defensive tackle Poona Ford for the next three seasons, transition him from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Rams. The deal is for three seasons and is worth $27.6 million over that span, for an average of $9.2 million per season.
After the Rams young core of defensive stars showed what they are capable of throughout the 2024 campaign, and even more so int he playoffs, the veteran addition should likely boost the defensive line for the foreseeable future. Lets take a look at Ford's career and how he got to this deal with the Rams.
Ford was an undrafted free agent that originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks. He made his debut in 2018 and stayed with the Seahawks organization until the 2022 season. He made a stop with the Buffalo Bills in 2023, and as previously stated, spent his 2024 with the Chargers.
Over the course of his career, Ford has played in 101 regular season games, collecting 230 total tackles, 133 solo tackles, 11.5 quarterback sacks, nine passes defended and 34.5 stuffs. The undrafted free agent has truly turned his football career into a success with him landing a multi year deal.
Last season, Ford tied a career high in regular season sacks with three, and even saw success in the Chargers playoff run. In the one game, Ford collected three total tackles and had himself two stuffs. He also brings more playoff experience, from 2018-2020 with the Seahawks he collected 12 total tackles.
As it stays right now, Ford is listed as a secondary option behind Kobie Turner, as Turner had himself one impressive season. With all the injuries that occur over the course of a full season, it is smart of the Rams to bring in Ford to add depth to multiple defensive forces.
