What Rams' Puka Nacua Thinks About Davante Adams Addition
Puka Nacua is excited to be teammates with Davante Adams, expressing his feelings on the St. Brown podcast. Claiming he grew up a Green Bay Packers fan, Nacua has been following Adams his entire life, making a joke about Adams and Matthew Stafford's rivalry during their times playing each other during Stafford's time with the Lions.
One of the interesting tidbits was about Nacua finding out about the acquisition. Nacua stated that he got the call from Sean McVay during Kobie Turner's wedding. McVay called to ask for Nacua's thoughts on a potential move and Adams would be signed shortly after.
It's kind of a funny realization that a bunch of the Rams found out about the Adams acquisition at the same time, and that time being Turner's wedding reception.
Adams could be the key piece to send the Rams to the Super Bowl. His play helped Aaron Rodgers win two MVP awards and helped Green Bay secure back to back number one seeds in the NFC during the beginning of the decade.
The NFC West is heating up and the Rams just pulled forward as the clear favorites in the division and the team appears ready to knock off the Eagles and reclaim their NFC crown. There is only one way to match firepower and that is with more firepower. Now with Adams at the helm, McVay has arguably his most well-rounded, potent offensive unit since the 2018 season.
Adams solves an immediate problem for their team and that was their redzone inefficiencies. The Rams would struggle to punch the ball in for six within twenty yards so with Adams, they have a matchup nightmare who can dominate defenders on fade routes and jump ball scenarios. His presence should open up more running lanes for Kyren Williams as well.
Puka Nacua will receive more favorable matchups as a result of Adams' presence as he goes for his best season yet, especially as he's eligible for an extension after the 2025 season. Considering all these factors, Stafford himself could win his first MVP in what could be his final season as a professional. Fun times in Los Angeles.
