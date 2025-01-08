What Role Can Rams' Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Have in the Playoffs?
Now that the Los Angeles Rams have completed their regular season, their focus is on making another run in the playoffs.
The Rams turned around their season and won the NFC West title. The team will enter the NFL Playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the NFC and are set to play the Minnesota Vikings in the first round.
This team has been led by their young talented roster all year. The defense is very young but has played their best football in recent weeks. But now in the playoffs, it is a whole different ball game for a team and players. The Rams will have plenty of players that will be in their first playoff game on Monday Night.
The depth of the Rams can be a key in the playoffs. One player that will be ready if his number is called is defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
"I felt comfortable in the defense you know. I went out there and made plays, made the tackles when they came to me and just looking forward to getting better each and every week and hopefully get the win next week and keep moving on," said Forbes.
The Rams are feeling good about themselves heading into Monday's game. They know they have a team that can beat anybody. They will fix up a couple of things before their first playoff game and will lean on the veterans who have won on this stage before.
"The confidence is high you know. We have guys that study the playbook a lot. You know, we watch film a lot. And we are just very confident in our game and I am sure the offense is the same and we are just looking forward to next week and showing what we can do."
Forbes is learning from the veterans on defense.
"They took me in, and they work with me each and every week, trying to learn the playbook. And they do a good job at that."
This Rams team and the coaching staff will be ready for a tough fight in the opening round. The coaches have done a great job putting these players in positions to succeed.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE