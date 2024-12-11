Where Do Rams Rank Entering Week 15?
The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) just impressed the NFL world with their 44-42 upset win over the Buffalo Bills (10-3) at home on Sunday afternoon. As a team that loomed around the high teen's to low-20's in power rankings all season long, they have made quite a jump this week.
ON SI: No. 12
Connor Orr gave the Rams their highest grade of the season, putting them as one the top dozen teams in the league after Week 15. He gave them their highest bump among major publications, jumping up six spots. The Rams have a short week awaiting another must-win divisional game.
"As a lifetime cynic I’ll always resist joy to some degree but I can’t tell you how much it thoroughly warms my heart to know that the Rams, in order to keep this season on the rails, now have to pivot to a divisional battle against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football," Orr wrote. "What a slog for Sean McVay’s team, which is just getting healthy at the right time."
NFL.com: No. 15
Eric Edholm bumped the Rams up just one spot after their impressive 44-point performance against a Bills team that was allowing just above 18 points per game. He displayed extreme confidence in the Rams' ability to continue stringing together wins to become a playoff team in early January.
"Sunday's win over the Bills was not only one of the Rams' greatest offensive displays of the Sean McVay era, but more importantly, it gave them a realistic path to the playoffs," Edholm wrote. "Winning out almost certainly gets them in, and they'll absolutely have a shot in all four contests, including one each against the other three NFC West teams. The defense had its hands full all game. But the special teams provided a huge lift with a blocked-punt touchdown, and the offense was electric, even with the run game slowing down after halftime. The Rams' improvement on third down over the past two weeks has been amazing. They were on a 5-for-28 streak in Weeks 10-12, then went 4-for-9 against the Saints and a stunning 11-for-15 against the Bills. The Eagles humbled them a few weeks back, and the Dolphins loss still stings, but who wants to face these Rams right now? They're a tough cover, with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp back in prime form.
NBSN: No. 15
Mike Florio with Pro Football Talk advanced the Rams by just one spot, but into the top 15 teams in the league. Florio made a bold statement regarding the danger that the Rams pose to any top team in the NFC. If the Rams make the playoffs, their opponent might be shaking in their cleats.
"The Rams are the last team any NFC playoff team wants to see in the playoffs." Florio wrote.
CBS Sports: No. 13
Pete Prisco moved the Rams up four spots to 13th-best in the league. The classic rally at the end of the year is starting to unfold once again for the Rams after going 7-1 in their final eight games last season to clinch a Wild Card spot.
"They are making their usual late-season surge under Sean McVay," Prisco wrote. "Getting guys back healthy on offense has really changed this team's dynamic as they head to a big game against the 49ers on Sunday."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE