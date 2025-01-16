Did Rams Send a Message to the Rest of the NFL After Wild Card Win?
The Los Angeles Rams started their playoff run with a bang on Monday Night in Arizona. The Rams were no match for the Minnesota Vikings, with the Rams taking the Vikings down in the Wild Card game on Monday Night in dominant fashion. From start to finish it was all about the team from Los Angeles. And it was a complete team performance.
The Rams defense was a huge reason the team made the playoffs this season. The only question that was left was whether this young defense was ready for the bright lights that are the NFL Playoffs. They were all ready including veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and the offensive. They did not miss a beat and had their best performance of the season.
Many have not put the Rams in the conversion of having a chance to even make the playoffs, let alone make a run to another Super Bowl. Not only did the Rams get in but they sent yet another message in their Wild Card wins over the Vikings.
The Rams are here in these playoffs to win it all. This is a team that has been disrespected all season but they do not care about the outside noise. They instead go and prove on the field that they are the real deal. It has opened many eyes across the NFL at what the Rams are currently doing.
"Absolutely, the Rams sent the message that they are a problem," said former NFL wider receiver James Jones on The Facility. "And the main reason they are a problem as great as the defense played is Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay and that offense. They have shown you, that they are going to put up points, we can still move this ball. Matthew Stafford is playing as an elite quarterback in this league. He is a step ahead of the Minnesota Vikings defense when they were bringing pressure, when they were in a zone, whatever it is."
"And to put on top of that, the way the defense played. This young pass rush, this front seven has gotten a lot better since they last saw the Philadelphia Eagles. But the main reason is the quarterback. I truly believe the quarterback is why you win playoff games and get to a Super Bowl and Matthew Stafford is one of those quarterbacks. They are absolutely a problem and sent a message."
