Who Was The MVP That Led The Rams To Another Postseason Run?
The Los Angeles Rams (10-6) are heading back to the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five seasons after clinching the NFC West this past weekend. The road they had to take to get to this point is nothing short of remarkable and one player was the catalyst to the playoff push.
Rams veteran, future Hall of Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford was the lifeline to this Rams run in the past three months that has led them from the bottom to the top of the mountain. Even with underwhelming offensive performances recently, he did what was necessary to win.
During the Rams' slow start to the season at 1-4, Stafford just as many touchdown passes as he did interceptions with three a piece. There was no other option but to go on a run and play his best football in hopes of making the playoffs and thats exactly what the veteran did.
In his 16th NFL season, Stafford continues to be one of the most trusted quarterbacks in the league with his ability to manage and game, deliver perfect passes, and lead his team to wins down the stretch. He has a recent history of playing his best when the lights are the brightest.
Last season, Stafford led the Rams to a 7-1 record after a 3-6 start to achieve a 10-7 record and clinch an NFC Wild Card playoff spot. This season, he has helped his team go win nine of their last 11 games, clinching the division before their Week 18 divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
In his last seven games, Stafford has thrown just one interception with 11 touchdown passes. The Rams were involved in very close ballgames their past three contests and while failing to throw for over 200 yards in any of those games, Stafford refused to turn the ball over which led to wins.
In one score games where the offense may not be clicking like it had in the past, the difference from winning and losing can be just one mistake, one bad pass, one turnover to change the direction of the game and give the other side momentum. Stafford never allowed that to happen.
He was cool, calm, and collected, knowing that the season was on the line every single time he led his guys out of the tunnel. There are very few quarterbacks in the NFL at this time that could do what Stafford did over the past 11 games to push his team to another playoff appearance.
Even though he may not have lit up the league with eyebrow raising numbers, Stafford did what was necessary while failing to commit the mistakes that would have cost the Rams their season. In Week 1 of playoffs, there are not many quarterback you would rather have than Stafford under center.
