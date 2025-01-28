Playing Les Snead: Rams Invest in Winning Now, Acquiring Garrett Wilson in Trade
The Rams and GM Les Snead will soon have to make some uncomfortable decisions about Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. While Snead and I have differing views on team building and the game of football, there's a reason he makes the big bucks.
With that being said, it is hard to see a future where the Rams have success after getting rid of either man. In this mock, the Rams find a way to keep both men while turning the team into a championship contender.
Note: 1.26 will mean round one, pick 26. The number before the decimal is the round, the number after is the position they were picked in regards to the entire draft.
1.26: Trade! The Rams trade pick 26 to the Baltimore Ravens for pick 27 and Baltimore's 2026 third-round selection. With the 26th pick, Baltimore selected Jonah Savaiinaea, T, Arizona.
1.27: Trade! The Rams trade pick 27 to the Houston Texans for picks 58, 89, Houston's 2026 second-round and fourth-round selections. With the 27th pick, Houston selected Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green.
2.58: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
3.89: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
3.90: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
3.100: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
4.126: The Rams trade pick 126 to the Cleveland Browns for picks 165, 194, 202, 206 and 216. With the 126th pick, the Browns select Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech.
5.165: The Rams execute arguably the greatest day-three trade in draft history. The Rams trade picks 165, 192, 202, and the Rams 2026 first-round selection to the New York Jets for WR Garrett Wilson. With picks 165, 192 and 202, the Jets select Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State, Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska and Xavier Truss, G, Georgia.
6.194: Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State
6. 203: Nohl Williams, CB, Cal
6. 206: LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado
6. 216 RJ Oben, EDGE, Notre Dame
The Rams will once again be without a first-round pick in 2026 but pick up selections in the second, third, and fourth rounds. If the Jets wanted more draft capital for Wilson, the Rams would be willing to get rid of another team's draft selection to seal the deal.
Stafford gets another superstar wide receiver, a game-changing running back with breakaway speed and an athletic tight end that can be an issue for defenses downfield. Sean McVay also gets a reinforced defense with Collins to replace Bobby Brown III, Schwesinger to replace Christian Rozeboom, an interception machine in Williams, and a strong backup with Oben.
Wester is another weapon who can make plays in open space, especially if anything happens to Xavier Smith.
